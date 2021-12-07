16 more infected with dengue in Chandigarh tricity area

Sixteen fresh dengue infections were reported in the tricity on Monday, with Chandigarh reporting eight cases followed by five in Mohali and three in Panchkula. No death was reported in any of the three jurisdictions.

On Sunday, Mohali and Panchkula had not reported any fresh infection.

After a peak of dengue infections in October, the fresh cases are now ebbing daily due to a dip in temperature.

This year, Mohali has recorded 3,918 cases and 39 death. Chandigarh has recorded 1,563 cases so far, besides three fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 905, with one death so far this year.