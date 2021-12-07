Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 16 more infected with dengue in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

16 more infected with dengue in Chandigarh tricity area

Sixteen fresh dengue infections were reported in the tricity on Monday, with Chandigarh reporting eight cases followed by five in Mohali and three in Panchkula. No death was reported in any of the three jurisdictions.
After a peak of dengue infections in October, the fresh cases are now ebbing daily due to a dip in temperature in Chandigarh tricity area. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 02:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Sixteen fresh dengue infections were reported in the tricity on Monday, with Chandigarh reporting eight cases followed by five in Mohali and three in Panchkula. No death was reported in any of the three jurisdictions.

On Sunday, Mohali and Panchkula had not reported any fresh infection.

After a peak of dengue infections in October, the fresh cases are now ebbing daily due to a dip in temperature.

This year, Mohali has recorded 3,918 cases and 39 death. Chandigarh has recorded 1,563 cases so far, besides three fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 905, with one death so far this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP