16 new projects to be launched in Chandigarh this year, Centre told

A total of five new government schools and two green corridors are among 16 new projects that will be constructed in Chandigarh in 2023-24, the UT administration has informed the central government.

During a meeting with officers of the Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesday, UT adviser Dharam Pal submitted a list of the development works to be carried out in financial year 2023-24.

In the 2023-24 Union budget declared earlier this month, the central government had increased Chandigarh’s allocation for development works by a whopping 33%, earmarking ₹722 crore for capital expenditure, used for undertaking development works.

The total budgetary allocation for Chandigarh stood at ₹6,087 crore, a marginal increase of 13% from the previous fiscal’s ₹5,382 crore. The Chandigarh administration had sought ₹7,000 crore from the Centre this time.

Under the revenue head, which includes government spending on salaries, wages, subsidies, and loan interests, UT had got ₹5,365 crore. Last fiscal, Chandigarh had received ₹4,842 crore under the revenue head and ₹539.33 crore as capital allocation.

₹45 crore to be spent on 5 schools

As per UT’s list of development works for the new fiscal, five government schools will be constructed at Sarangpur, Hallomajra, Maloya, Karsan and Manimajra at a total of cost of around ₹45 crore.

UT is to also come up with 11 vertical green corridors — envisaged under the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031— out of which two will be constructed this year as part of the pilot project.

Work on the two green corridors — Khuda Ali Sher-Rajendra Park-Sector 2 to Butrela-Badheri villages; and Khuda Ali Sher to Garden of Spring in Sector 53 — will begin in April, as the feasibility report has been finalised..

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “We have already examined the site feasibility and are hoping to start work in April and complete it within a year. Each green corridor will be around 8 km and the total cost will be around ₹3 crore. Work on other projects is also expected to begin in April and we hope to complete all 16 projects within financial year 2023-24 only.”

Among other major projects, UT will be spending ₹85 crore on a Mother and Child Care Centre at the Sector 48 government hospital and a hostel block at GMCH, Sector 32.

Another ₹60 crore have been earmarked for the police recruitment training centre in Sarangpur. Besides, ₹40 crore have been allocated for 144 houses for police personnel in Dhanas.

Works worth ₹50 crore have been planned to upgrade road infrastructure and build new cycle tracks.

