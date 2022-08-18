Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 16 teams to compete in upcoming edition of JP Atray tournament

16 teams to compete in upcoming edition of JP Atray tournament

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:53 AM IST
The tournament will be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur; IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali; Sector 16 cricket stadium, Chandigarh; Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Sector 3 Panchkula; and GMSS, Sector 26, Chandigarh
As many as 16 teams will compete in the upcoming 27th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament to be organised from September 22 to October 3, including defending champions Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association XI. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As many as 16 teams will compete in the upcoming 27th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament to be organised from September 22 to October 3, including defending champions Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association XI.

The tournament will be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur; IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali; Sector 16 cricket stadium, Chandigarh; Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Sector 3 Panchkula; and GMSS, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Other participating teams include Punjab Cricket Club, PCA Colts, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association XI, Baroda, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, UT Cricket Association, RBI Mumbai, CAG Delhi, Goa Cricket Association, JK Cricket Association, Delhi Capitals and others.

Sixteen teams will be divided into four pools and the tournament will be played on league-cum-knockout basis. The matches will be of 50 overs each side. After the league stage, the top-two teams of each group will play the quarterfinals. The winners will get a cash prize of 2 lakh and winners’ trophy while the runners-up will bag a cash prize of 1 lakh and a trophy.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP