16 teams to compete in upcoming edition of JP Atray tournament

As many as 16 teams will compete in the upcoming 27th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament to be organised from September 22 to October 3, including defending champions Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association XI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tournament will be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur; IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali; Sector 16 cricket stadium, Chandigarh; Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Sector 3 Panchkula; and GMSS, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Other participating teams include Punjab Cricket Club, PCA Colts, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association XI, Baroda, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, UT Cricket Association, RBI Mumbai, CAG Delhi, Goa Cricket Association, JK Cricket Association, Delhi Capitals and others.

Sixteen teams will be divided into four pools and the tournament will be played on league-cum-knockout basis. The matches will be of 50 overs each side. After the league stage, the top-two teams of each group will play the quarterfinals. The winners will get a cash prize of ₹2 lakh and winners’ trophy while the runners-up will bag a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a trophy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}