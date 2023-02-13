162 passengers stranded for 20 hours as Air India cancels Chandigarh-Leh flight

It was a harrowing 20 hours for 162 passengers whose Air India flight to Leh got cancelled at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Saturday morning.

After protesting for four hours on Saturday, they were eventually accommodated in hotels near the airport and adjusted on another flight, but only on Sunday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The flight had a scheduled departure of 10.25 am on Saturday, but passengers were in for a shock as its status showed “cancelled” on the digital screens on their arrival at the airport.

Puzzled, they went from pillar to post to enquire about the flight status, only to be left disappointed, as no alternative was arranged for them.

Furious over not being informed ahead of time about the flight cancellation, the passengers held a protest and raised slogans against Air India. Some also vented their anger on social media and tweeted videos of the protest.

After protesting for hours, they were eventually offered hotel accommodation near the airport.

Could not fly due to snowfall in Leh: Air India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vineet Jain, airport manager, Air India, said, “We couldn’t fly due to snowfall in Leh since Friday. We could not have risked the lives of passengers. Hotel accommodations were provided to passengers within four hours.”

He added that an additional flight was called in from Delhi and it finally took off at 8.40 am Sunday with over 150 passengers after the weather improved in Leh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON