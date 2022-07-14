167 fresh Covid infections push Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload to 865

Tricity’s active caseload shot up to 865 on Wednesday, with 167 people testing positive.

After the daily infections dropped to 69 on Monday, the number had climbed to 181 the very next day and continued to stay over 100 for the second straight day on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At 72, Chandigarh led tricity’s daily case count, followed by Mohali with 62 and Panchkula with 33.

The fresh infections pushed the active cases from 821 to 865 over the past 24 hours.

The number of positive patients in Chandigarh reached 408, ahead of 317 in Mohali and 140 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has the highest number of active cases in the tricity. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh’s fresh cases were reported from Sectors 3, 4, 8, 13, 15, 18, 19, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 50, 56 and 38 (West), Behlana, Dhanas, Kaimbwala, Kishangarh, Maloya and Palsora.

In Mohali, 29 cases were detected in various parts of Mohali city, 17 in Kharar and 16 in Dera Bassi.