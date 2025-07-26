168 child beggars rescued in a week across Punjab: Minister Baljit Kaur

The Punjab government on Friday claimed to have rescued 168 child beggars from the streets across the state in just one week under its flagship ‘Project Jiwanjyot 2.0’ programme, collecting DNA samples of 13 of them for parentage confirmation. Social security, women and child development minister Baljit Kaur said that 25 social investigation reports have been prepared to understand the background, vulnerabilities and needs of rescued children. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference here, social security, women and child development minister Baljit Kaur said that these children were rescued during 125 coordinated rescue raids carried out across major cities in the state. She said that 80 of them were identified and reunited with their parents, after due verification and counselling to ensure they are not forced into begging again.

“However, 88 children whose parents or guardians could not be traced have been placed in secure government-run child care institutions, where they are being provided with nutrition, education, emotional support and medical aid as per Juvenile Justice Act norms,” she said.

The minister added that 25 social investigation reports have already been prepared to understand the background, vulnerabilities and needs of rescued children. “For 16 children, DNA identification is being undertaken – 13 samples have been collected and sent to authorised labs for parentage confirmation.”

Among the rescued children, 10 are from other states, Kaur said.

The minister issued a stern warning to parents or guardians found forcing children into begging. She said such individuals will be declared “unfit guardians” under the law and legal action will be initiated.

She also reiterated the state government’s firm stance against organised gangs or traffickers exploiting minors, promising strict police action under relevant IPC and POCSO provisions.

She also announced that the state government will soon establish ‘Aasra Centres’ for adult beggars in major cities, including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Mohali and Bathinda. These centres will provide shelter, counselling and skill training to ensure adult beggars are not forced to push children into street begging.