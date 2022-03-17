Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha: First session March 17-22, Nijjar protem speaker

As the protem speaker, Nijjar will administer oath to the newly elected MLAs on Thursday when the first session of the new House will begin
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath to Inderbir Singh Nijjar in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhawan. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party’s newly elected MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar took oath as the protem speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath to Nijjar in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in the state capital Chandigarh.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the ceremony. Nijjar, a radiologist, is known as “intellectual face” of the party. On Tuesday, he was also appointed the officiating president of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) to run the affairs of the 117-year-old Sikh organisation.

He defeated Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Talbir Singh Gill by a margin of 27,503 votes from Amritsar South assembly segment in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

As the protem speaker, Nijjar will administer oath to the newly elected MLAs on Thursday when the first session of the new House will begin.

The three-day session will be held on March 17, 21 and 22. On March 21, election of the regular speaker will take place, while the House will take up other businesses on the last day.

