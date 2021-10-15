16-year-old boy beaten to death in Panchkula, seven booked

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by seven people in Panchkula on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Bala Devi, Mamta, Dimple, Dharampal, Sandeep Kumar, Rajan and Ankit Chaudhary, have been booked following a complaint by the victim’s mother, Priyanka of Bhoor Firojri village, Raipur Rani.

She alleged that her son Gaurav, who had gone to school, was thrashed by the accused. As he escaped from their hold, he fell on the ground and lost consciousness. “He was taken to the Naraingarh Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” Priyanka told the police.

The accused are facing a case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy ) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have launched a search to arrest them.