16-year-old boy beaten to death in Panchkula, seven booked

As the teenager escaped the his assaulters’ hold, he fell on the ground and lost consciousness, his mother told the Panchkula police
The Panchkula police have booked the accused under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy ) of the Indian Penal Code. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 02:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by seven people in Panchkula on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Bala Devi, Mamta, Dimple, Dharampal, Sandeep Kumar, Rajan and Ankit Chaudhary, have been booked following a complaint by the victim’s mother, Priyanka of Bhoor Firojri village, Raipur Rani.

She alleged that her son Gaurav, who had gone to school, was thrashed by the accused. As he escaped from their hold, he fell on the ground and lost consciousness. “He was taken to the Naraingarh Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” Priyanka told the police.

The accused are facing a case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy ) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have launched a search to arrest them.

Friday, October 15, 2021
