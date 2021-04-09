Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 16-year-old boy found hanging at Ambala house
16-year-old boy found hanging at Ambala house

The family had shifted here in September last year from Yamunanagar; boy’s father says he didn’t have any dispute with anyone and was preparing hard for the final board exams beginning April 22
The deceased’s parents haven’t raised suspicion on anyone. (Representational picture)

Almost two weeks before his Class-10 board exams, a 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Ambala on Thursday.

The only child of working parents, the boy was found hanging on the first floor of his house by his friend who had come to pick him up for a coaching in the noon.

The boy was taken to civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

The family had shifted here in September last year from Yamunanagar.

His father, a specially abled labourer at a local factory, said that he and his wife were out for work and his son was supposed to go for his coaching.

“He didn’t have any dispute with anyone and was preparing hard for the final board exams beginning April 22,” he said.

Naresh Kumar, investigating officer from police post number 4, said the parents did not raise suspicion on anyone and no suicide note was recovered from the house.

“The body has been kept at the mortuary and an autopsy will be conducted on Friday. An investigating has been initiated,” the officer added.

