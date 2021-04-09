IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 16-year-old boy found hanging at Ambala house
The deceased’s parents haven’t raised suspicion on anyone. (Representational picture)
The deceased’s parents haven’t raised suspicion on anyone. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

16-year-old boy found hanging at Ambala house

The family had shifted here in September last year from Yamunanagar; boy’s father says he didn’t have any dispute with anyone and was preparing hard for the final board exams beginning April 22
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 01:08 AM IST

Almost two weeks before his Class-10 board exams, a 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Ambala on Thursday.

The only child of working parents, the boy was found hanging on the first floor of his house by his friend who had come to pick him up for a coaching in the noon.

The boy was taken to civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

The family had shifted here in September last year from Yamunanagar.

His father, a specially abled labourer at a local factory, said that he and his wife were out for work and his son was supposed to go for his coaching.

“He didn’t have any dispute with anyone and was preparing hard for the final board exams beginning April 22,” he said.

Naresh Kumar, investigating officer from police post number 4, said the parents did not raise suspicion on anyone and no suicide note was recovered from the house.

“The body has been kept at the mortuary and an autopsy will be conducted on Friday. An investigating has been initiated,” the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP