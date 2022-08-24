16-year-old boy killed in clash with relatives in Karnal

: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death while his elder brother was critically injured after they were attacked by their relatives following an argument in Barota village of Karnal district, police said on Tuesday.

Sajjan Singh, incharge of Madhuban police station, said that a case has been registered against 6 persons under sections 302, 148,149, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar alias Sanam and his brother Aman Kumar, 19, has been hospitalised and his condition was said to be critical.

In their police complaint, the family members of the victims said that an altercation took place between the mother of the deceased and his aunts Manpreet and Neha following a scuffle between kids, but the issue was sorted out.

On Monday night, at around 9:30 pm, the victims and their mother were standing outside their house when their relatives, identified as Sagar, Sombir, Rajesh, Mahender, Neha and Manpreet, carrying sharp-edged weapons came there and started abusing them.

When the victims objected, the other party allegedly attacked them, injuring Arun and Aman. The two were rushed to a nearby hospital where Arun was declared dead and his elder brother was taken to KCGMCH, Karnal.

Singh said that the body of the deceased has been handed over to the family members after the post mortem.