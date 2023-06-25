16-yr-old stabbed to death for objecting to verbal abuses in Chandigarh

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Mauli Jagran late on Friday night owing to some personal enmity. The police have apprehended eight juveniles in this regard. The victim was a resident of Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father said on Friday at 8.30 pm, he sent his son to the market to get rice. Again, when he asked his son to get a clay lamp from the market, he told him that a group of boys, who were nursing some old grudges against him, were roaming outside their house with the intention to kill him. However, he sent him to the market with the assurance that he would keep a watch on him from the balcony. As his son reached a nearby park, a group of boys surrounded him and stabbed him.

The victim was rushed to the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors declared him brought dead.

About two days ago, the victim had a fight with the accused juveniles after he had objected to their hurling abuses loudly while sitting in the park.

The police apprehended all the juveniles involved in the crime within 4 hours and claimed to have recovered the weapons used in the crime, including a knife, ‘gandasi’ and wooden sticks.

The police said owing to some previous enmity, the juveniles attacked the victim. The police said the juveniles had planned to kill the victim and arranged weapons for the same.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered in Mauli Jagran.

On Friday, the police caught eight persons, including a juvenile, for assaulting and robbing a bank employee in Mauli Jagran. A case under Sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the police station Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

Juveniles in conflict with law

February 25: A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death by four juveniles over an old grudge in Sector 24 on February 24. The police apprehended all the accused.

March 19: An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Kajheri on March 18. Police apprehended a sanitation worker and his two juvenile aides in this regard.

April 24: Police had apprehended four persons, including three juveniles, for stabbing a 15-year-old boy, in Sector 25 on April 23.

June 6: Police had arrested two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, for stabbing their cousin following a dispute in Ramdarbar on June 5.

