16-year-old girl’s death in Abohar: Prime suspect ends life

The prime suspect in the mysterious death of a 16-year-old girl in Abohar village of Fazilka district was found dead on the railway tracks. He is believed to have ended his life.

The girl’s body had been discovered on Sunday morning while her classmate was found with head injuries and admitted to hospital for treatment. The same evening, an unidentified body was spotted on the railway tracks which later turned out to be the 19-year-old who was the prime suspect in the case. The youth’s father identified his body on Monday morning. The railway police have initiated inquest proceedings in the 19-year-old’s death and handed over the body to the family members.

Meanwhile, the teen girl’s classmate has still not been able to record her statement with the police. Fazilka senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said, “The injured found friend of the 16-year-old friend could not give any statement to police as she is still critical.”

