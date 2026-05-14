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17 fresh faces join Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

A total of 93 candidates were in the fray, of whom 45 have been elected to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Of the 45 elected members, 17 are newly elected who did not serve in the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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Following the two rounds of polling, the election commission of Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Wednesday announced the names of elected members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Following the two rounds of polling, the election commission of Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Wednesday announced the names of elected members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. ((Shutterstock)/ Representational image)

A total of 93 candidates were in the fray, of whom 45 have been elected to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Of the 45 elected members, 17 are newly elected who did not serve in the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The preliminary and final elections were held on February 1 and April 26, respectively, across 27 countries by a total of 1,737 election officers at 309 polling stations. The voter turnout in the preliminary round was 56.25%, while the final round witnessed a participation rate of 45.71%, out of a total registered electorate of 91,073.

Being in exile, the Tibetan community members termed the elections as a symbol of resilience and their continued struggle for the Tibet cause. Chief election commissioner Lobsang Yeshi said, “It was tough, as the Chinese were making every effort to derail the election process. As citizens of Tibet, we believe in democratic values. Tibetans expressed their views by exercising their democratic franchise.”

Earlier, The Election Commission, after the first round of polls, had in February declared incumbent Sikyong Penpa Tsering elected as the Sikyong (political leader) of the 17th Kashag (Cabinet) after he secured 61.025% of the total votes. The Swearing-in Ceremony of Sikyong Penpa Tsering will be held on May 27.

 
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