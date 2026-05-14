17 fresh faces join Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Following the two rounds of polling, the election commission of Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Wednesday announced the names of elected members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Following the two rounds of polling, the election commission of Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Wednesday announced the names of elected members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. ((Shutterstock)/ Representational image)

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A total of 93 candidates were in the fray, of whom 45 have been elected to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Of the 45 elected members, 17 are newly elected who did not serve in the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The preliminary and final elections were held on February 1 and April 26, respectively, across 27 countries by a total of 1,737 election officers at 309 polling stations. The voter turnout in the preliminary round was 56.25%, while the final round witnessed a participation rate of 45.71%, out of a total registered electorate of 91,073.

Being in exile, the Tibetan community members termed the elections as a symbol of resilience and their continued struggle for the Tibet cause. Chief election commissioner Lobsang Yeshi said, “It was tough, as the Chinese were making every effort to derail the election process. As citizens of Tibet, we believe in democratic values. Tibetans expressed their views by exercising their democratic franchise.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Over the course of the electoral period, 100 meetings were convened with regional election officers and observers at 55 different locations across seven countries. In addition, an awareness and orientation training session was held in Dharamshala for India-based Local Tibetan Election Commissioners and Election Officers,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Over the course of the electoral period, 100 meetings were convened with regional election officers and observers at 55 different locations across seven countries. In addition, an awareness and orientation training session was held in Dharamshala for India-based Local Tibetan Election Commissioners and Election Officers,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The total strength of the Tibetan Parliament is fixed at 45 members. Its composition is: 10 members, including at least 2 women, each elected from the three provinces of Tibet; 2 members each from Nyingma, Kagyu, Sakya, Gelug and Bon religion; 2 members elected by Tibetan community in North and South America; 2 members elected by Tibetan community in Europe and Africa; 1 member elected by Tibetan community in Asia (excluding India, Nepal & Bhutan) and Australasia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The total strength of the Tibetan Parliament is fixed at 45 members. Its composition is: 10 members, including at least 2 women, each elected from the three provinces of Tibet; 2 members each from Nyingma, Kagyu, Sakya, Gelug and Bon religion; 2 members elected by Tibetan community in North and South America; 2 members elected by Tibetan community in Europe and Africa; 1 member elected by Tibetan community in Asia (excluding India, Nepal & Bhutan) and Australasia. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, The Election Commission, after the first round of polls, had in February declared incumbent Sikyong Penpa Tsering elected as the Sikyong (political leader) of the 17th Kashag (Cabinet) after he secured 61.025% of the total votes. The Swearing-in Ceremony of Sikyong Penpa Tsering will be held on May 27.

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