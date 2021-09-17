Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 170 new Covid cases detected in J&K
170 new Covid cases detected in J&K

There were 129 cases in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 41 infections; number of Covid patients who were cured in the J&K was 98 with active cases reaching 1,421
By HT Correspondents, Srinagar/dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 03:32 AM IST
Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 698 followed by Baramulla and Budgam with 152 and 137 active cases, respectively. (Image for representational purpose)

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 170 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday.

There were 129 cases in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 41 infections. The summer capital Srinagar, which is witnessing a surge in cases, saw the highest count of 70 patients.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 98 with active cases reaching 1,421.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 698 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 152 and 137 active cases, respectively.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,21,630 prompting the recovery rate to climb up to 98.21%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,27,466 and the death toll stands at 4,415.

The officials said that 57,278 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT .

127 test positive for Covid in Himachal

Meanwhile, Himachal recorded 127 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday taking the state’s tally to 2,16,430 while the death toll mounted to 3,631 after three patients succumbed to the infection.

Of the new cases, 37 were reported Hamirpur, 25 in Shimla, 22 in Kangra, 16 in Bilaspur, 11 in Mandi, four each in Kullu and Solan, three in Chamba, two each in Sirmaur and Una and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases have come down to 1,568 while recoveries reached 2,11,215 after 206 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,260 cases reported to date followed by 30,419 cases in Mandi and 26,997 in Shimla.

