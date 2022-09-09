178 Chandigarh Housing Board properties up for grabs

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Thursday announced the auction of 178 residential and commercial properties on both freehold and leasehold basis.

According to the official spokesman, the number of freehold residential units being offered is 81, while there are 96 leasehold commercial units and one freehold commercial unit.

Bids can be submitted from September 16 till October 11 and will be opened the same day.

The official added that 47 residential units (two BHK and EWS flats) were being included in the e-tender process for the first time.

The residential properties are located in Sectors 26, 38 West, 51 and 63, Manimajra and Indira Colony. As of the lone freehold commercial property, it is in Sector 51 and the leasehold commercial properties are in Sectors 38 West and 40, and Manimajra and Kajheri.

“The built-up dwelling units will be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price of the unit. GST will not be applicable on the consideration/premium amount,” the spokesman said. Bidders have to register on https://etenders.chd.nic.in. Details of the built up units are available on CHB website and they can be visited physically.

