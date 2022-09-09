178 Chandigarh Housing Board properties up for grabs
The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Thursday announced the auction of 178 residential and commercial properties on both freehold and leasehold basis.
According to the official spokesman, the number of freehold residential units being offered is 81, while there are 96 leasehold commercial units and one freehold commercial unit.
Bids can be submitted from September 16 till October 11 and will be opened the same day.
The official added that 47 residential units (two BHK and EWS flats) were being included in the e-tender process for the first time.
The residential properties are located in Sectors 26, 38 West, 51 and 63, Manimajra and Indira Colony. As of the lone freehold commercial property, it is in Sector 51 and the leasehold commercial properties are in Sectors 38 West and 40, and Manimajra and Kajheri.
“The built-up dwelling units will be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price of the unit. GST will not be applicable on the consideration/premium amount,” the spokesman said. Bidders have to register on https://etenders.chd.nic.in. Details of the built up units are available on CHB website and they can be visited physically.
Armed with drones, Ludhiana traffic police get bird’s-eye view on city streets
In a bid to help manage flow of commuters better, police commissionerate's traffic wing deputed drone cameras at bus spots across the city — also keeping the off chance of pressing more equipment into force open. Elaborating, joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic) Gurdial Singh said the drone camera feed will be connected to a traffic control room, from where the officers would monitor the entire situation.
57 swine flu cases confirmed in Ludhiana district so far this year
A day after a senior official from the administration tested positive for swine flu, the health department said a total of 57 cases of the viral disease have been reported in the district since the start of the year. Of these, 19 patients are from the city itself. The suspected swine flu cases tally for the district stands at 292, of which 95 were city residents and 197 suspected patients lived elsewhere in the district.
Police chief pulls up SHO for manhandling scribes in Ludhiana, assures action
Police on Thursday used force to disperse supporters of an alleged gang leader protesting outside the station fresh off a clash between members of the Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota groups near Neela Jhanda Gurudwara on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police officials including inspector Sukhdev Brar, station head officer at Division number 3 and Inspector Sukhdev Brar's gunman, meanwhile, were captured manhandling and misbehaving with scribes present on the spot.
Central Vista opening ceremony: Traffic hurdles, but Delhi was prepared
According to traffic police, slow movement of traffic was reported from Firozeshah Road, Prithviraj Road, Barakhamba Road, Mandi House roundabout, Sikandra Road towards Tilak Marg, Minto Road towards Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bhagwan Das Road and Mathura Road. However, the jams did not persist for more than an hour, officers said.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
