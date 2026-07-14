18 Amarnath pilgrims hurt in highway pile-up in Ramban

Eighteen Amarnath pilgrims sustained minor injuries on Monday morning after a multi-vehicle collision involving two Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) buses, a private bus, and a car at Chanderkote on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district. People around the bus that was damaged in pile-up in Ramban on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

Ramban district commissioner Mohammad Ilyas Khan said the accident occurred when two JKRTC buses, which were a part of the Pahalgam-bound convoy, collided. The impact caused one of the buses to strike a car, which subsequently hit a private bus. All 18 injured pilgrims were taken to the Ramban district hospital, where they were treated and cleared to resume their journey to Pahalgam.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Despite the accident, the annual pilgrimage continued smoothly as a fresh batch of 7,754 devotees departed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu under tight security. This 12th batch, travelling in a convoy of 303 vehicles, included 5,383 men, 2,071 women, 222 sadhus, 58 sadhvis, 16 children, and four transgenders. The convoy split into two groups on Monday morning, with 2,896 pilgrims heading toward the Baltal axis at 3.30am and 4,858 pilgrims departing for the Pahalgam axis at 4.05am. With this, the total number of pilgrims who have visited the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine to view the ice lingam this season has surpassed 2.52 lakh.