18 detained as search ops continue to crack Rajouri terror attack case

At least 18 suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with a recent terror attack at Dhangri village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district that left six civilians dead, officials said on Saturday.

A massive search operation to track down the assailants is going on and “some vital leads” have been found, they said and expressed hope that the case would be cracked soon. The six civilians were killed and several injured when the terrorists attacked the village on January 1. While four were killed when the terrorists fired on the houses belonging to the members of a particular community, two cousin sisters lost their lives in an IED explosion the next day. The improvised explosive device (IED) was planted by the terrorists at the house of one of the victims.

“The investigation of the terror attack is going in the right direction. So far, a dozen-and-a-half suspects, including some women, have been detained for questioning,” an official said.

Additional director general of police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh is monitoring the investigation, which is being conducted by senior officers under the supervision of the deputy inspector general of police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Haseeb Mughal.

“Some vital leads have been found that suggest the presence of terrorists in some villages near Rajouri town,” the official said. Senior superintendent of police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam confirmed the detention of at least 18 suspects.

“We have received some vital leads and are working on those to crack the case. An operation is on to neutralise the terrorists involved in the attack,” the officer said, refusing to divulge any further details.

Meanwhile, an organisation representing the displaced people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has demanded adequate compensation for the victims’ families.

SOS International chairman Rajiv Chuni, who led a delegation to Dhangri on Saturday, paid homage to the victims of the terror attack and slammed the government for failing to protect the families that settled in the village after their exodus from the PoK in 1947.

Reiterating that the government must provide adequate security to the Hindus living in Jammu and Kashmir as well as a cash relief of ₹1 crore and a job to a member of each victim family, Chuni exhorted the displaced families to remain united for getting justice.

He also appealed to the community to maintain communal harmony at any cost and foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of brotherhood.

J-K BJP chief lauds people for staying united after Rajouri terror attacks

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday praised the people for remaining united in the aftermath of the terror attacks in Rajouri district, saying terrorism can be defeated only by standing together. Six people were killed and several others injured when terrorists attacked Dhangri village in Rajouri early this month. “People, irrespective of their religion, protested across Jammu including Pir Panjal (Poonch and Rajouri districts), Chenab valley region (Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban) and Reasi against the barbaric act of terrorists,” Raina said. “The bloodshed by terrorists is a conspiracy to incite communal tension,” he added. The way people stood together and foiled the terrorists’ nefarious designs, terrorism will be uprooted from Jammu and Kashmir soon, Raina said addressing a public meeting in remote Potha village in Rajouri.

The BJP leader said terrorists are cowards and they have no guts to fight with the security forces openly.

LG visits Rajouri victims in hospital

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here to inquire about the health of civilians injured in terror attacks in Rajouri district, officials said. Sinha also met with the family members of the injured and assured them of all possible assistance, an official spokesman said. He said Principal, GMC Jammu, Shashi Sudan and other senior doctors briefed the Lt Governor on the health condition of the injured -- Sanvi Sharma, Prince Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Pawan Kumar -- and medical procedures being followed. Sinha directed the hospital administration to ensure that the best possible medical care is provided to the injured, the spokesman said. Four persons were killed and seven others injured when terrorists attacked several houses in Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1. An IED left behind by the terrorists exploded on the morning of January 2, killing two cousins and injuring several others.

