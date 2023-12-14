18% dip in power theft cases in Punjab: PSPCL

The number of power theft cases have declined by around 18% in Punjab in 2023, with 7,167 cases reported till November 30, according to data of the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL). In the corresponding period last year, 8,706 cases of power theft were reported.

Officials said that the decline was due to constant vigil by the corporation’s enforcement wing. They added that smart metres and free electricity scheme also motivated small consumers to not indulge in bypassing the norms.

According to documents accessed by HT, the highest number of power thefts cases were reported in November at 783. According to officials, PSPCL faces losses worth ₹2,000 crore due to power thefts every year. PSPCL officials said they had informed the state government about the power thefts and resultant losses.

The data shows that in Amritsar zone, 30% losses were reported in the power supply, that is, for every 100 units supplied, only 70 reflected in the bills. The percentage stood at 25.34 in Bathinda.

A senior official said that Bhikhiwind, Zira, and Patti divisions had the highest losses due to power thefts. The divisions reported losses of over ₹490 crores, this year.”

PSPCL officials said that 4,396 FIRs had been registered for power thefts in the state till November 30, and added that 67 private meters has also been terminated.

According to senior officials, “kundi” (hook) connections, that bypassed meters, were majorly used for power thefts. They said that farmer unions had also resisted installation of smart meters, which would help in reducing thefts.

“There were times when our officials would get transferred for acting against the power thefts, which would hamper the morale of other officials,” a senior PSPCL official said, requesting not to be named.

