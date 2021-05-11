18+ vaccination drive moves at snail’s pace as J&K awaits stocks

Amid a spike in Covid deaths and at a time when breaking the chain of the lethal virus holds key to tackle the pandemic, the vaccination programme for the 18-45 age group in Jammu and Kashmir has been moving at a snail’s pace.

Though, as a part of the nationwide programme, Jammu and Kashmir also kick started the vaccination drive for optics at Srinagar and Jammu, it has not gained the desired momentum since then.

A senior health official said, “Doses for the 18-45 age group haven’t arrived in sufficient quantity and as a result, the vaccination drive is moving at a snail’s pace.”

The J&K had ordered 1.24 crore doses for the age group but given just 1.5 lakh — 75,000 for Kashmir and as many for Jammu.

“Inadequate amount of doses were given to us and hence the vaccination has been slow for this age group. As and when the Centre provides us more stocks, the 18-45 age group will be vaccinated accordingly,” said the official.

He, however, informed that the vaccination of people above 45 years of age was going on without any hiccups.

The Jammu and Kashmir had ordered 1.24 crore Covid vaccines to cover the entire 18-45 age group.

It may be stated here that on April 30, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had stated that the inoculation will not begin on May 1 for the age group as stocks were awaited.

However, on May 1, the government all of a sudden came up with a brief statement with some pictures of the youngsters showing them getting the first jab in Jammu and Srinagar.

“It was purely an exercise for optics,” said another health official, adding that they didn’t have sufficient stocks with them to inoculate the age group.

The government had also requested those falling in the age group not to crowd vaccination centres without booking slots.

The government has asked the age-group to register themselves on COWIN App for getting first jab.

On Monday, a couple of slots were opened in Jammu and Srinagar.

It may be stated here that the L-G Manoj Sinha announced free vaccination to the 18-45 age group as well in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Covaxin will be administered to this age group free of cost. It will be by prior registration and prior appointment only,” he had said.

A youngster, Shruti, 21, said, “I am trying to get myself registered on the COWIN, but the portal is not being opened. What sort of arrangement this government has made amid this raging pandemic?”

