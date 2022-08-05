Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1,800 new buses to be added to Haryana Roadways’ fleet

Published on Aug 05, 2022 01:31 AM IST
Haryana transport minister Moolchand Sharma said 1,800 new buses, including 550 electric buses, will soon be added to fleet of Haryana Roadways to provide better transportation facilities to people in state
Haryana transport minister Moolchand Sharma said it has been decided to add more buses to the Haryana Roadways fleet as 550 electric buses and 250 mini-buses will soon be inducted, besides 1,000 ordinary buses. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Haryana transport minister Moolchand Sharma said 1,800 new buses, including 550 electric buses, will soon be added to the fleet of the Haryana Roadways to provide better transportation facilities to people in the state.

He said the government was committed to increasing the number of buses of the Haryana Roadways and now the strength of buses has been increased to 5,400.

“We have decided to add more buses to the Haryana Roadways fleet as 550 electric buses and 250 mini-buses will soon be inducted besides 1,000 ordinary buses,” he said during an interaction with mediapersons in Kaithal on Thursday.

He said more buses will be made operational for better transportation facilities in both rural and urban areas of the state. He said 826 buses have already been made operations under the kilometre scheme.

