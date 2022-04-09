18-year-old assaulted in Ludhiana over school rivalry

An 18-year-old youth was allegedly thrashed by his former classmate and his aides over an old rivalry, in Rishi Nagar.

The accused have been identified as Karan Sunet of Kitchlu Nagar, Diamond and Luvpreet. The trio, along with their seven unidentified persons, has been booked in an FIR registered at PAU police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Ketan Shukla of Raman Enclave, stated the accused opened attack on him with sharp-edged weapons when he came out of his gym. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital by some onlookers.

Shukla told the police that the accused were his former classmates, and had an old rivalry with him over a petty spat they had when they were in Class X.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdeep Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.