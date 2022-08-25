18-year-old boy shot at by bike-borne youths in Hisar
An 18-year-old boy was allegedly shot at by two bike-borne men at Hisar’s Surya Nagar on Wednesday. The incident took place when the boy was returning back on a bike after dropping his mother
The incident took place when the boy was returning back on a motorcycle after dropping his mother at a private school, where she worked.
Two youths intercepted his path and shot at him. The injured youth’s father said his son had just passed Class 12 and they did not have a rivalry with anyone.
Hisar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ashok Kumar said the miscreants were captured in CCTV camera footage and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.
“The injured youth has been admitted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. We have booked two unknown assailants for an attempt to murder and under Sections 25 of the Arms Act,” the DSP added.
-
Karnal ration depot holder booked for creating bogus beneficiaries
The Karnal police have booked a ration depot holder and two of depot holder Bharat Bhushan of Ram Nagar's nominees for an alleged ration scam of Rs 23 lakh by creating 44 bogus BPL ration cards. As per the police, the FIR was registered following an investigation by assistant food and supply officer Rajender Jaglan. The total value of the stolen ration was Rs 22.71 lakh, reads the FIR.
-
Man bringing banned pills into Ludhiana, lands in police net
Two days after Sahnewal police busted an inter-state drug nexus with the arrest of three drug peddlers, another accused landed in police net late on Tuesday. Police recovered 1.32 lakh intoxicant pills from the possession of the accused, who was hiding them in a secret compartment inside the truck's fuel tank. The accused, Baljit Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Tapinder Singh, all residents of Sahnewal, were arrested at the Delhi road following a tip-off.
-
Fearing disruption of business, Ludhiana furniture traders protest against flyover design
Already running behind schedule, the project to construct an elevated road from Samrala chowk leading up to Ferozepur road has hit a roadblock with furniture traders near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Wednesday taking to streets against the design of the elevated road portion — flyover — being constructed in the vicinity. Meetings with legislators, National Highway Authority of India and district administration officials have failed to resolve the stand-off.
-
40 teams formed in Bhiwani to tackle lumpy skin disease in cattle
The animal husbandry and dairying department has formed 40 teams in Bhiwani to tackle the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle in the district. Bhiwani deputy director (animal husbandry and dairying department) Jaswant said these teams will look after the vaccination process and treat the infected cattle. “We have vaccinated 22,000 cattle in the district and nearly 55,000 goat pox vaccines will be delivered in one or two days,” he added.
-
Jewellery worth ₹20L stolen from shop near Ludhiana’s Samrala Chowk
Unidentified persons burgled a jewellery shop located in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar near Samrala Chowk in Ludhiana and fled with gold jewellery during the wee hours on Wednesday. The burglars also decamped with the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop, leaving no means for their identification. Father, aide held for pushing minor into prostitution Ludhiana Police on Tuesday arrested two persons, including the victim's father, for allegedly pushing a minor into prostitution.
