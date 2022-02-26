Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 18-year-old domestic help jumps off Mohali society’s sixth floor, dies
Police say as the domestic help’s parents had alleged that she was murdered, they were probing the case from all angles
The body was moved to the mortuary of the Kharar civil hospital where an autopsy will be conducted on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 18-year-old girl died after she allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a housing society in Sector 115 on Friday evening.

“The victim was a resident of Jagatpura, Mohali, and worked as a domestic help at a flat in Ansal Society. Around 5pm on Friday, she jumped from the sixth floor and suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to a Sohana hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” said Kharar station house officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar.

The police official said as the victim’s parents had alleged that she was murdered, they were probing the case from all angles. The body was moved to the mortuary of the Kharar civil hospital where an autopsy will be conducted on Saturday.

