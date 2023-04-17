Teen killed in Dera Bassi hit-and-run

An 18-year-old boy out for shopping with his friend was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Dera Bassi on Saturday evening. The truck driver fled the spot after hitting the teen. He has been booked by the Dera Bassi police. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Arman Alam. His friend Mohammad told the police that Alam got down from a bus around 4.30 pm and was crossing the road to visit a shop. Meanwhile, a speeding truck ran over him. He was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, but was declared brought dead. The truck driver fled the spot. He has been booked by the Mubarakpur police.

Man run over by train

An unidentified youth, who appeared to be in his early 20s, was run over by a train near the Dera Bassi railway overbridge on the Ambala-Kalka rail route on Saturday night. Government Railway Police (GRP) have kept the body in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for identification.

ASI Sukhwant Singh from GRP said the man was hit by a train heading from Delhi to Chandigarh. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and black bottoms. No ID was found on his person.