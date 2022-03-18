18-year-old worker killed as head gets crushed in machine at Dera Bassi factory
An 18-year-old worker was killed after his head got crushed in a die-cutting machine at a corrugated box and cardboard manufacturing factory in Mubarikpur, Dera Bassi on Thursday.
The victim, Harvinder Kumar, alias Shanty, had joined the job around two weeks ago. After reaching work around 7am, he was cleaning the machine while bending down, when his head got trapped and he was pulled in.
“Hearing Kumar’s screams, his co-workers switched off the machine and rescued him. He was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said Arshdeep Sharma, in-charge, Mubarikpur police post.
The victim’s mother also works in the same factory and was near the machine when the accident took place. She and other factory workers alleged that there were no safety measures or equipment in the factory.
Sharma said they had initiated an investigation before registering a case.
