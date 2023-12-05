18-yr-old dies after being hit by speeding SUV in Kharar
An 18-year-old youth lost his life after being hit by a speeding SUV near a resort at Swara village in Kharar on Saturday. The victim identified as Abhishek Maurya, a labourer and a resident of Kharar, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a Sohana hospital following which police registered a case against an unknown driver on Sunday.
Arvind, the brother of the deceased, told the police that he along with Abhishek were standing near a resort when the speeding black Scorpio hit his brother and fled the spot.
“I rushed my brother to Sohana hospital where he died during treatment following which I lodged a formal complaint,” he said.
The Kharar city police have booked the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)