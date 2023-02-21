19 NDPS cases registered in Jalandhar during special operation

As many as 19 FIRs were registered under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act in different police stations during Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) carried out by the Jalandhar police commissionerate on Tuesday.

Commissioner of police (Jalandhar) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said more than 150 police personnel were involved in the operation, under which special checking was carried in different areas of Jalandhar city.

“At least 20 drug peddlers have been arrested. Police have confiscated 205 grams of heroin, 61 grams of intoxicated powder and 100 drug tablets from their possession,” Chahal said.

In SBS Nagar district, police have registered seven cases under NDPS act following recovery of banned contraband, while in Kapurthala and Jalandhar rural, five such cases were registered, respectively.