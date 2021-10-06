Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 19 tonne of unverified paddy seized in Mansa
chandigarh news

19 tonne of unverified paddy seized in Mansa

Published on Oct 06, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The Punjab food and civil supplies department seized another truck carrying 500 quintals of rice being brought to Punjab illegally from outer states for recycling and bogus billing, said food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.
By HT Correspondents

The Mansa district police have seized a truck laden with 19 tonnes of unverified paddy stock. A press release issued by SSP Narinder Bhargav on Tuesday said the truck was carrying paddy from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

The truck that was impounded on Monday on Sardulgarh-Sirsa road had no record of the consignment. Police said occupants of the truck, Pal Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Sunny Futela were arrested.

Meanwhile, the state food and civil supplies department seized a truck carrying 500 quintals of rice being brought to Punjab illegally from outer states for recycling and bogus billing, said food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

The truck, which carrying rice from a firm in Delhi to a rice mill in Ambala, was intercepted seized in Ghanour constituency of Patiala district after it entered the through internal roads.

