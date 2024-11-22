Crime Branch, on Thursday, filed charge-sheet against 13 former officers, including the then nine assistant directors, two chief account officers and two tehsil supply officers (TSOs) in a major ration scam to the tune of ₹19.20 crore. ₹ 19.20 crore ration scam: Crime branch files charge-sheet against 13 ex-officers

The scam was committed in Jammu rural in 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2006 during which huge BPL and AAY ration weighing 4,39,503. 21 quintals worth ₹19.20 crores was misappropriated.

The FIR was lodged with crime branch by the department of consumer affairs and public distribution (CA&PD) in pursuance of a CAG report.

Four senior investigating officers of the rank of deputy superintendents of police conducted in-depth investigation in this case.

“The offences have been proved against the accused and hence a final report filed before a court,” said an official spokesperson.

Of the 13 accused, seven died, one bailed out, one surrendered before the court whereas rest four were arrested and produced before the court of law during the course of probe.

Pertinently, similar ration misappropriation was also committed during the year 2004 , which was investigated and challaned by the anti corruption bureau.

Senior superintendent of police ( SSP ) crime, Jammu, Benam Tosh said that investigation of case FIR No.21/2009 under sections 409, 420 120-B of the RPC, 5(2) Prevention of Corruption Act, has been completed and chargesheet filed against 13 accused before special judge anti corruption Jammu for judicial determination.