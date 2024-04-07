1,975 litres of lahan, 17 liquor bottles seized in Karnal raid

At least 1,975 litres of lahan, 17 liquor bottles, five gas cylinders and other items were seized in a joint raid conducted by the Karnal police and excise department in Taraori’s Sagga village on Saturday. Officials said that the raids were carried out after a tip-off received by the excise department. Police said that women were found making liquor at their houses, which they used to supply further. Nilokheri deputy superintendent of police Vijay Kumar said the department is actively working against such illegal practices as the model code of conduct is in place. “We received information that homemade liquor is being made illegally in Sagga village. The search operation is still underway, and a case will be registered accordingly,” he added.

