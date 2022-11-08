1993 fake encounter case: Two former Punjab cops get life imprisonment

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mohali on Monday sentenced two former Punjab Police officials to life imprisonment in a fake encounter case in Tarn Taran in 1993.

The court of special CBI judge Harinder Sidhu also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on Shamsher Singh, then a sub-inspector, and Jagtar Singh, then an assistant sub-inspector.

They were convicted on October 27 under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 302 (murder) and 218 (public servant framing incorrect record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court also pronounced that in default of payment of fine, the convicts would undergo further rigorous imprisonment for two years.

Under IPC Section 218, the cops were sentenced to two years in jail besides ₹5,000 each and in case of default of payment of fine, they would further undergo rigorous imprisonment for two months.

‘Got rid of terrorist tag’

Sarabjeet Verka and Jagjit Singh Bajwa, counsels of complainant Paramjit Singh (brother of victim Harbans Singh) said, “Though victim’s family waited for 29 years for justice, we are happy that at least the deceased got rid of the tag of being a terrorist.”

What was the case

On April 15, 1993, Sadar Tarn Taran police had claimed that three militants attacked a police team when they were taking Harbans Singh of Uboke village for recovery of weapons, as per his disclosure statement, from the Chambal drain area. They alleged that during cross-firing, Harbans and one unknown militant were killed.

A case was then registered under sections 302, 307 and 34 of the IPC, sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act and Section 5 of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act against unknown militants.

On the orders of the Supreme Court, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by the CBI on complaint of Harbans’ brother Paramjit Singh. The CBI probe found the story of encounter suspicious and on January 25, 1999, a regular case was registered against four police officials.

On January 8, 2002, a chargesheet was presented against the cops -- Puran Singh, then Sadar SHO, Jagir Singh, then ASI, Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh -- and on December 13, charges were framed against them by a CBI court. However, trial remained on stay from 2006 to 2022 on orders of higher courts during which Puran and Jagir died.

In this case, 17 witnesses had recorded their statements before the trial court.

Our mother died while waiting for justice: Victim’s brother

Harbans’ brother Paramjit Singh broke down after the CBI court pronounced its judgment.

“My mother died while waiting for justice for my brother. She never gave up and with her courage and blessings, we finally got justice for Harbans, who was killed at an age of 23,” Paramjit said.

Remembering Harbans, his brother said, “He was the eldest of four siblings. A farmer, Harbans was the sole bread earner in our family. We had lost our father in childhood and after Harbans was killed, our family was completely shattered.”

The family, Paramjit said, sold around one acre of land to bear the legal expenses.

“We received life threats and were pressured to compromise. After Harbans’ death, we had to leave our home and take shelter at several other places fearing for our lives,” he recalled.

