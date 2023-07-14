19-year-old Chandigarh youth held for raping, impregnating minor

Police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old youth for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The accused was identified as Jaspreet, alias Jassi, of Subhash Nagar, Manimajra.

The hospital staff informed the Chandigarh Police, who recorded the girl's statement and arrested Jaspreet.

The matter came to fore on Tuesday after the victim complained of stomach pain and was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where she was found six months pregnant. The hospital staff informed the police, who recorded the girl’s statement and arrested Jaspreet.

As per police, the accused managed to get the minor’s phone number and started calling her. Eventually, he developed a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

“The accused told her that they would get married in secret and asked her not to reveal their relationship to anyone,” a cop said. He added that the minor girl was a Class 9 drop-out.

The accused was booked under Section 376 (2)(n) (whoever commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 365 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the IT Park police station.

