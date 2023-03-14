19-year-old crushed under bus in Hisar

A 19-year-old woman died after she fell off a Haryana roadways bus and was crushed under its wheels, in Hisar’s Barwala on Monday. The deceased, Manisha, was a student of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology. As per the police, the woman fell out of the bus window soon after she boarded. After the mishap, students blocked the Hisar-Chandigarh national highway demanding action against the driver. HTC

A 19-year-old woman died after she fell off a Haryana roadways bus and was crushed under its wheels, in Hisar's Barwala on Monday.

Other stories in brief:

Youth shot dead in Rohtak

Rohtak A 20-year-old youth was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons at Bohar village here on Sunday night, said police. The deceased was identified as Arun of Sonepat. A police spokesperson said the incident took place when Arun was at his friend Nishant’s house. Shockingly, the assailants themselves took him to the trauma centre at PGIMS, Rohtak, before fleeing. A case has been registered against the unidentified assailants. HTC

June 30 deadline for reviving Haryana village ponds

Chandigarh Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has set June 30 as the deadline to complete the work of developing and rejuvenating 2,679 village ponds and directed officials to review the progress every fortnight and submit a report. These village ponds are being developed under various schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, MGNREGA, Haryana pond and waste water management authority etc. The work of developing 998 ponds have been completed at a cost of over ₹16 crore. HTC

Sarv Karamchari Sangh protest today

Rohtak Demanding fulfillment of their demands, employees under the banner of Sarv Karamchari Sangh Haryana, have decided to protest outside the Parliament in Delhi today. District-level meetings will be held on March 18 and 19 and other programmes have been finalised. The body will also hold a statewide rally in Jind on May 28, seeking reintroduction of the old-pension scheme, regularisation of contractual employees, and scrapping of Kaushal rojgar nigam. HTC]

10 acres to be acquired for setting up temple on Saraswati riverfront

Karnal Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board will acquire around 10 acres near Pipli of Kurukshetra to set up a grand temple on the riverfront. Board vice-chairperson Dhuman Singh Kirmach said 200-ft wide road, on the 1km stretch, from Pipli to Partapgarh, and 50-ft each on both sides of the Saraswati river, upto to Chita Mandir, will be acquired. He said the project will be developed as Aarti Sthal and Park. Kirmach said the project will help develop Pipli Saraswati Sthal as a tourist destination and a plan has already been made to construct Saraswati River Front in Pipli up to 1km.

