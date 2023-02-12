19-year-old gang-raped by neighbour, his friends in Chandigarh

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by her neighbour and his friends in the forest area near the Sports Complex in Sector 50, police said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused on the complaint of the girl, who works as a domestic help.

She told the police that the accused, Deshraj, 30, who lives in her neighbourhood in Sector 50, took her to the forest area where he and his friends took turns to rape her. Police have registered a case of gangrape at the Sector-49 police station.

Sources in the police said during investigation, it was found that Mohali police had previously also registered a rape case against the girl’s brother on the complaint of the accused’s sister.