19-year-old kidnapped and killed in Jammu; 1 held

Police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 19-year-old friend on a deserted link road in Raipur in Jagti area, a suburb of Jammu city.

The deceased was identified as Raghav Jamwal, alias Raghu of Nardani in Raipur Bantalab.

“On Wednesday at around 1315 hrs (1.15 pm), victim’s father Prahlad Singh informed the police that Raghav has been kidnapped by an unknown person,” said Jammu senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vinod Kumar.

On Wednesday, Raghav had left home for his computer institute in Janipur but never reached there, the SSP added. Following a complaint of kidnapping, cops from Chinore police post and Domana police station were fanned out in different directions to trace the kidnapped youth.

“An FIR under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Domana police station,” the SSP said.

“We were able to zero in on the kidnapper in Patoli area. He was nabbed from his rented accommodation along with cell phone of the deceased youth”, said Kumar.

The accused was identified as Satinder Kumar, 23 originally a resident of Main Bazar in Kishtwar town.

The SSP said that at the time of police raid, the accused was found using the cellphone of Raghav and making ransom call to the latter’s father. “He had demanded ₹3 lakh as ransom,” the SSP added.

“Prima facie, it came to the fore that accused was into online betting over cricket matches. Around five to six years ago, the accused had befriended Raghav”, he said.

The SSP said that police believed that the accused acted alone.

On the disclosure of the accused, Raghav’s body was found from a jungle area adjoining Raipur Khari-Jagti link road, said the SSP.

“The accused had admitted to killing Raghav but hitting the latter with a stone on the head at around 11am on Wednesday,” he said.

After legal formalities, the police shifted the dead body to government medical college Jammu for post-mortem. He added that further investigation was ongoing.

