19-year-old Mohali youth booked for raping, assaulting former girlfriend

Police have booked a 19-year-old youth for kidnapping, assaulting and raping his former girlfriend at a hotel in Mullanpur.

The accused, identified as Amanpreet Singh, is a resident of Majri, Mohali. He remains on the run.

The 17-year-old complainant, who studies at a private university in Mohali, told police that the she got into a relationship with Amanpreet 18 months back while she was in school. But she severed ties with him after he assaulted her.

After she started college in 2023, he started contacting her again.

Around 15 days back, while she was waiting at a bus stop to board a bus for college, Amanpreet reached there in a Mahindra Scorpio. Despite her resistance to interact with him, he forced her into his car and assaulted her.

He took her to a hotel in Mullanpur, where he served her a spiked drink and as she lost consciousness, he raped her, she alleged. He also filmed his act on his mobile phone. As she regained consciousness, he dropped her off at the Majri bus stand, following which she approached the police.

Kurali police have booked Amanpreet under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“The accused belongs to a family of farmers. Raids are on to nab him,” a cop said.

