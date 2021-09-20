Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1-crore Covid vaccine doses administered in J&K
chandigarh news

1-crore Covid vaccine doses administered in J&K

The number means that the J&K has vaccinated about 77% of the above-18 (or adult) population with either one or both doses of Covid vaccine
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 04:50 AM IST
The official figures reveal that the J&K has vaccinated 92.3 lakh citizens above 18 years till September 18, besides around 5.69 lakh field-level workers and 1.89 lakh healthcare workers. (HT file photo)

Jammu and Kashmir has administered one crore cumulative Covid vaccines, including first and second doses, till September 18, officials said on Sunday.

The number means that the Union Territory has vaccinated about 77% of the above-18 (or adult) population with either one or both doses.

“J&K achieved a new milestone in Covid vaccination. Total doses administered has crossed the one-crore mark. It’s a momentous feat. Kudos to the medical fraternity for its tireless efforts,” J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

The official figures reveal that the UT has vaccinated 92.3 lakh citizens above 18 years till September 18, besides around 5.69 lakh field-level workers and 1.89 lakh healthcare workers.

Dr Ashiq Rashid Mir, surveillance medical officer, WHO, Kashmir division and Ladakh, applauded the healthcare workers for the feat.

“Special mention to those ground workers who have been vaccinating without off-days including Sundays, gazetted holidays (or) festivals, and (going) door-to-door and at odd hours. They have sacrificed a lot, especially their family time. Your work has been extraordinary,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

The highest percentage of vaccinated people was in Samba (100%) followed by Ramban (88.5%), Reasi (87.3%) and Poonch (87.1%).

The districts with lowest percentage are Kishtwar, Anantnag and Srinagar with 66.9 %, 67.8% and 68.4%, respectively.

Owing to the increasing number of cases in Srinagar district coupled with low percentage of vaccination, the experts are urging people to go for vaccines.

“It’s high time to decide now whether to wear a face mask and vaccinate or later face the risk of hospitalisation and ventilator support. Please follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and also get vaccinated. Why to be in minority who risk their lives for unscientific reasoning,” said Dr Muhammad Salim Khan, head of community medicine department and Covid in-charge at the Srinagar government medical college.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cap on gatherings relaxed in J&K districts with fewer Covid cases

Don’t lower your guards, J&K L-G urges Srinagar people

President Kovind accorded warm send-off in Shimla

HP: 2 infants found dead in Mandi nullah
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP