1-crore extortion case: Police push for look-out circular against dismissed SI among 2

Chandigarh Police have requested the Union government to issue look-out circulars (LOCs) against dismissed sub-inspector Naveen Phogat and Parveen Shah, who are accused of kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman and extorting ₹1.01 crore from him by threatening to kill him in August this year.

Apart from Naveen Phogat (in picture), non-bailable warrants were issued against three other co-accused, including Onkar, alias Lucky, alias Grewal, and Pawan, both residents of Pathankot; and Parveen Shah, brother of slain gangster Sonu Shah. (HT)

According to police, LOCs against both the accused are likely to be issued latest by Sunday.

Earlier after a local court had issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against the dismissed SI for the third and final time, police had initiated proclaimed offender (PO) proceedings against him.

Posted as additional station house officer (SHO) at the Sector 39 police station before his dismissal, Phogat was denied anticipatory bail in the last week of August and has been on the run ever since.

Through the third NBW issued earlier in October, the court has given Phogat the final chance to appear before it or to surrender, failing which he will be declared a PO on October 30.

Apart from Phogat, NBWs were issued against three other co-accused, including Onkar, alias Lucky, alias Grewal, and Pawan, both residents of Pathankot; and Parveen Shah, brother of slain gangster Sonu Shah.

Police so far have arrested three accused, including two constables Shiv Kumar and Varinder, deployed at a beatbox in Sector 40, and Barjinder Singh Gill, alias Ankit. Constable Shiv was deployed as the personal security officer (PSO) of Parveen.

According to police, both the constables accompanied the absconding SI when he extorted ₹1.01 crore from the victim, Sanjay Goyal.

