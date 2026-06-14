2 Bhiwani men burnt alive in SUV crash near Jabalpur

Two men from Bhiwani were burnt alive after their SUV collided with a dumper truck in Jabalpur district on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Scorpio, heading towards Mandla, was attempting to overtake a truck when it collided with the dumper. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased were identified as Parveen Sharma of Baund Kalan and Monu Sharma of Khedi Bura, both from Bhiwani district.

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The accident occurred near Sharda Temple in Barela, about 30 km from Jabalpur. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma said the Scorpio belonged to Gaurav Kumar of Rohtak, who is in the car trade business.

“Monu and Parveen worked as drivers. They had gone to Raipur for work and were returning to Rohtak. The police have informed the vehicle’s owner, and the families of the deceased are on their way from Haryana to Jabalpur,” he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Scorpio, heading towards Mandla, was attempting to overtake a truck when it collided with the dumper. The dumper driver did not stop, and the SUV was dragged for nearly 500 metres before hitting another parked vehicle, intensifying the blaze.

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{{^usCountry}} “The fire spread so rapidly that the victims had no chance to escape. They were trapped inside and burned to death,” ASP Sharma said. Locals tried to douse the flames and rescue the men but failed due to the intensity of the fire, eyewitnesses added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The fire spread so rapidly that the victims had no chance to escape. They were trapped inside and burned to death,” ASP Sharma said. Locals tried to douse the flames and rescue the men but failed due to the intensity of the fire, eyewitnesses added. {{/usCountry}}

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