2 bike-borne men killed in road accident

Two men were killed after their bike they were travelling on hit a side railing and fell off a bridge into a 250-feet gorge in Nagrota area of Jammu district on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Arjun Singh of Reasi district and Waqar Naik of Neel in Ramban district.

Inspector Vishwa Pratap, Nagrota SHO, said, “The accident occurred around 10 am when the bike rider failed to negotiate a curve on the highway. The rider lost balance and the bike hit a side railing before falling off the bridge.”

He said that the bike carrying the duo fell into a 250-feet gorge.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of negligent driving,” he added.

The victims were immediately rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) and hospital, where they died during treatment.

“Their bodies have been kept at the GMC morgue and families have been informed,” said the officer.

