2 bike-borne men open fire at dhaba owner in Mandi; flee with cash

Two bike-borne assailants opened fire at a dhaba owner in Mandi district when he stopped them from stealing cash from the counter, police said on Saturday. A special investigation team headed by an additional SP has been constituted to investigate the matter. Injured Pradeep Guleria, a resident of Dayari, Tilli in Mandi district, told the police that on March 21 at around midnight two people – the rider was wearing a white cap while the pillion rider was in a black helmet -- came on a motorcycle and asked to pack the meal. (HT Photo)

“While packing the meal, I saw the duo stealing cash from the counter and when I stopped them, they opened fire and injured me,” said Guleria in his complaint.

He is under treatment at the medical college, Nerchowk, while the miscreants fled with cash and an LED TV.

A case under sections 109 attempt to murder, 307 theft, 3(5) joint criminal liability of the BNS and section 25 of the Arms Act have been registered in Police station Sadar in Mandi. Police have launched a search to nab the culprits who are still at large.

Leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur called the injured dhaba owner to know his condition and assured him that the matter would be raised in the Vidhan Sabha.

Issue raised in assembly

The BJP cornered the government on the issue of law and order by raising the issue of the assailants firing at the dhaba owner in Kullu on intervening night of March 21-22.

The issue was raised in assembly under a point of order by BJP MLA from Naina Devi, Randhir Sharma, who sought details of action taken while talking of the deteriorating law and order in the state.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, said, “The issue could not have been raised under point of order. The house has taken cognizance, and we will convey to government agencies to look into the issue,”