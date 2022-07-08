2 brothers killed as wall collapses at construction site in HP’s Una

Two brothers were killed when a wall at a construction site collapsed at Bathoo Village in Haroli subdivision of Una district on Thursday.

The victims, Munjamin Basi, 22, and Mubarik Basi, 25, of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were labourers. Haroli deputy superintendent of police Anil Patial said the incident took place when three labourers were installing a conveyer belt at a stone crusher.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All three labourers were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where two were declared dead on arrival. Their colleague, Dilshad, is undergoing treatment, and is said to be stable.

The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said a case had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code.