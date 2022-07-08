2 brothers killed as wall collapses at construction site in HP’s Una
Two brothers were killed when a wall at a construction site collapsed at Bathoo Village in Haroli subdivision of Una district on Thursday.
The victims, Munjamin Basi, 22, and Mubarik Basi, 25, of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were labourers. Haroli deputy superintendent of police Anil Patial said the incident took place when three labourers were installing a conveyer belt at a stone crusher.
All three labourers were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where two were declared dead on arrival. Their colleague, Dilshad, is undergoing treatment, and is said to be stable.
The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said a case had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Woman mountaineering team reaches Kinnaur
The 'Fit 50 Women's Trans-Himalayan Expedition' team reached Karcham in Kinnaur on Thursday, where it was received by the soldiers of 4 Assam Regiment of Tri-Peak Brigade. The expedition will cover a distance of 4,977 kilometers and 37 mountain passes across Arunachal, Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal before ending at Tiger Hill in Kargil.
-
Soldier injured in accidental firing in Poonch succumbs
A soldier succumbed to The soldier, sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Mahar Regiment's injuries on Thursday, a day after he was injured in an accidental firing during a training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district . The soldier, sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Mahar Regiment, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Army porter injured in mine blast An army porter was injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
-
J&K admn has established decisive domination over terrorism: Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration had established a decisive domination over terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The home minister was speaking after unveiling of the 'Statue of Peace' of philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya in Sonawar. Shah said the administration headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also delivered development to the people of Kashmir without any discrimination.
-
J&K L-G visits Hazratbal shrine, reviews Eid arrangements
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the Hazratbal Shrine and reviewed arrangements for the Eid-ul-Adha festival, which will be celebrated on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officials accompanied Sinha, who inspected electricity, sanitation, and water supply among other arrangements at the shrine, which overlooks the famous Dal Lake, officials said.
-
Allow Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid: Islamic scholars to J&K admn
The apex body of Islamic scholars and preachers in Kashmir, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, on Thursday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city. In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the “illegal detention” of its patron and Kashmir's top religious leader Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release Farooq's.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics