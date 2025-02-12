Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 carrying drug held near Pak border

ByAsian News International, Amritsar
Feb 12, 2025 10:48 PM IST

The accused are said to be from Sarang Dev village in Ajnala. They are in the custody of the ANTF for investigation. The BSF said the operation was part of the ongoing coordinated efforts between the BSF and the Punjab Police to curb smuggling activities along the international border.

Two “smugglers” carrying 1.1-kg heroin-like substance were arrested near the international border in Amritsar, the BSF’s Punjab Frontier said on Wednesday. Personnel from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Amritsar, were also involved in the operation, officials said.

Two “smugglers” carrying 1.1-kg heroin-like substance were arrested near the international border in Amritsar, the BSF’s Punjab Frontier said on Wednesday. Personnel from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Amritsar, were also involved in the operation, officials said. (Representational image)
Two “smugglers” carrying 1.1-kg heroin-like substance were arrested near the international border in Amritsar, the BSF’s Punjab Frontier said on Wednesday. Personnel from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Amritsar, were also involved in the operation, officials said. (Representational image)

The BSF stated that acting on an intelligence input, an operation operation was launched to apprehend the “smugglers”. “At 10:10 pm on Tuesday, BSF and ANTF personnel established a checkpoint near Chota Fatehwal village in Amritsar district where both were apprehended and two packets of heroin-like substance weighing around 1.1 kg and a motorcycle were seized,” the BSF mentioned.

The accused are said to be from Sarang Dev village in Ajnala. They are in the custody of the ANTF for investigation. The BSF said the operation was part of the ongoing coordinated efforts between the BSF and the Punjab Police to curb smuggling activities along the international border.

On February 6, BSF troops had seized a drone from the border area of Amritsar on February 6. The drone, said to be flown from Pakistan’s side, was retrieved from Mahawa village of Amritsar, the BSF had said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On