2 carrying drug held near Pak border

Two "smugglers" carrying 1.1-kg heroin-like substance were arrested near the international border in Amritsar, the BSF's Punjab Frontier said on Wednesday. Personnel from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Amritsar, were also involved in the operation, officials said. (Representational image)

The BSF stated that acting on an intelligence input, an operation operation was launched to apprehend the “smugglers”. “At 10:10 pm on Tuesday, BSF and ANTF personnel established a checkpoint near Chota Fatehwal village in Amritsar district where both were apprehended and two packets of heroin-like substance weighing around 1.1 kg and a motorcycle were seized,” the BSF mentioned.

The accused are said to be from Sarang Dev village in Ajnala. They are in the custody of the ANTF for investigation. The BSF said the operation was part of the ongoing coordinated efforts between the BSF and the Punjab Police to curb smuggling activities along the international border.

On February 6, BSF troops had seized a drone from the border area of Amritsar on February 6. The drone, said to be flown from Pakistan’s side, was retrieved from Mahawa village of Amritsar, the BSF had said.