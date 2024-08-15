 2 Chandigarh cops to get President’s Police medal for meritorious services - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 Chandigarh cops to get President’s Police medal for meritorious services

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 15, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Additionally, the UT administrator has approved the Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished/ Meritorious services for 22 police officials.

Twenty-four officers of the Chandigarh police will be awarded with police medals in various categories on the occasion of Independence Day.

Inspector Reena Yadav, currently in-charge, community policing division, and inspector Nand Lal, posted in the communications wing . (HT File)
Inspector Reena Yadav, currently in-charge, community policing division, and inspector Nand Lal, posted in the communications wing . (HT File)

Inspector Reena Yadav, currently in-charge, community policing division, and inspector Nand Lal, posted in the communications wing will be conferred with the President Police medal for meritorious services.

Additionally, the UT administrator has approved the Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished/ Meritorious services for 22 police officials.

Inspector Manju Sharma, inspector Nand Lal, inspector Pawan Kumar, inspector Eram Rizwi, ASI Ashok Kumar, ASI Suman Kumar will get the administrator’s police medal for distinguished services in the police department.

SI Major Singh, SI Asha Devi, ASI Devinder Kaur, ASI Narinder Pal, ASI Paramjit Singh, ASI Pardeep Kumar, head constable (HC) Avtar Singh, HC Satish Kumar, HC Anita Rani, HC Pardeep, HC Balkar Singh, HC Amit Kumar, HC Veer Singh, constables Surender, Sandeep Yadav and lady constable Sunil Kumari will get the administrator’s police medal for meritorious services in the police department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 Chandigarh cops to get President’s Police medal for meritorious services
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On