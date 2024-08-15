2 Chandigarh cops to get President’s Police medal for meritorious services

Twenty-four officers of the Chandigarh police will be awarded with police medals in various categories on the occasion of Independence Day. Inspector Reena Yadav, currently in-charge, community policing division, and inspector Nand Lal, posted in the communications wing . (HT File)

Inspector Reena Yadav, currently in-charge, community policing division, and inspector Nand Lal, posted in the communications wing will be conferred with the President Police medal for meritorious services.

Additionally, the UT administrator has approved the Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished/ Meritorious services for 22 police officials.

Inspector Manju Sharma, inspector Nand Lal, inspector Pawan Kumar, inspector Eram Rizwi, ASI Ashok Kumar, ASI Suman Kumar will get the administrator’s police medal for distinguished services in the police department.

SI Major Singh, SI Asha Devi, ASI Devinder Kaur, ASI Narinder Pal, ASI Paramjit Singh, ASI Pardeep Kumar, head constable (HC) Avtar Singh, HC Satish Kumar, HC Anita Rani, HC Pardeep, HC Balkar Singh, HC Amit Kumar, HC Veer Singh, constables Surender, Sandeep Yadav and lady constable Sunil Kumari will get the administrator’s police medal for meritorious services in the police department.