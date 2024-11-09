Menu Explore
2 CIA staffers booked for demanding bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Nov 09, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Constable Gurpreet Singh has been arrested while ASI Baljinder Singh is on the run. A case was registered by the VB’s Bathinda zone on the complaint of Balbir Singh, a resident of Sherawala village.

Two officials of the crime investigation agency (CIA), Muktsar, have been booked for allegedly demanding a bribe from a drug trafficker.

Two officials of the crime investigation agency (CIA), Muktsar, have been booked for allegedly demanding a bribe from a drug trafficker. (Representational image)
Two officials of the crime investigation agency (CIA), Muktsar, have been booked for allegedly demanding a bribe from a drug trafficker. (Representational image)

An official spokesperson of the vigilance bureau (VB) said on Friday that senior constable Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, was arrested while the hunt is on to nab the other accused assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljinder Singh.

A case was registered by the VB’s Bathinda zone on the complaint of Balbir Singh, a resident of Sherawala village. According to the information, the complainant registered a complaint on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line, in which he charged the accused with demanding a bribe of 2.50 lakh not to register a false case for drug recovery against him. The complaint had submitted audio recordings to buttress charges.

The spokesperson said the evidence established that the two accused colluded in demanding a bribe that was reduced to 60,000 after a bargain.

