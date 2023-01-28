2 cops, clerk arrested for graft in Karnal

Haryana state vigilance bureau has arrested a sub-inspector (SI), an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Kunjapura police station in Karnal, and a clerk of chakbandi office for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes worth ₹80,000 and ₹50,000 respectively, an official spokesperson said.

The vigilance arrested SI Kuldeep Singh, posted as SHO Kunjapura police station, and ASI Rakesh Kumar for allegedly demanding ₹80,000 bribe from the complainant in lieu of removing his name from a First Information Report (FIR).

The spokesperson said another SI, identified as Rajender, has also been booked in the case but he is absconding.

In another case, Satbir, a clerk, posted at chakbandi office in Karnal was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹50,000. The accused clerk was demanding ₹4 lakh and accepted ₹50,000 as first installment for deciding an appeal in favour of the complainant.

The vigilance has also booked Nafe Singh, Kanungo, posted in chakbandi office in Karnal, who is absconding.

The spokesperson said cases under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused at the vigilance police station in Karnal. Probe is on the cases.

Bahadurgarh ASI booked for implicating man in drug case

The vigilance has booked an assistant sub inspector (ASI) posted at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Bahadurgarh on charges of falsely implicating a person in a drug peddling case.

The VB spokesperson said the complainant, a resident of Tosham in Bhiwani district, approached them, alleging that the accused ASI Manoj Kumar was threatening him and demanding ₹5 lakh bribe for not implicating him in an NDPS case registered at the Sector-6 police station in Bahadurgarh.

The complainant also alleged that accused ASI had already taken ₹2 lakh from him and was pressurising him for the rest of the bribe.

After verifying the information, the vigilance team from Faridabad laid a trap and conducted a raid to arrest the accused red-handed. But the accused ASI managed to escape.