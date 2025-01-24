Menu Explore
2 cops suffer burn injuries trying to dispose narcotics in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jan 24, 2025 06:34 AM IST

Two police officers from Khanna, Punjab, who had travelled to Amritsar to dispose of narcotics suffered serious burn injuries when the fire meant to burn the drugs became out of control.

Most districts in Punjab send heroin and other narcotics to be destroyed in the boilers and furnaces of Khanna Paper Mill in Amritsar. (HT File)
While burning the narcotics, both officers were caught in the flames. They were rushed to the hospital immediately, where according to the doctors they are out of danger. SP Tarun Ratan has sustained burns on 40% of his body, while DSP Sukh Amritpal Singh has burns on 25% of his body.

According to information, SP Tarun Ratan and DSP Sukh Amritpal Singh, along with their teams, had come from Khanna to Amritsar to dispose of narcotics. Most districts in Punjab send heroin and other narcotics to be destroyed in the boilers and furnaces of Khanna Paper Mill in Amritsar.

